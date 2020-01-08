Cricket

    Twitter reacts to 'Rawalpindi Express' Haris Rauf becoming first Melbourne Stars player to claim hat-trick

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:36 PM

    Seeing a hat-trick is a rarity in itself, but today in the BBL, Haris Rauf made it two in two matches as the Pakistani speedster ripped through the Thunder batsmen. Rauf became the first Melbourne Stars bowler to claim a hat-trick and the Twitterati were in awe of the speedster's pace.

