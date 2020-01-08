Twitter reacts to 'Rawalpindi Express' Haris Rauf becoming first Melbourne Stars player to claim hat-trick
Seeing a hat-trick is a rarity in itself, but today in the BBL, Haris Rauf made it two in two matches as the Pakistani speedster ripped through the Thunder batsmen. Rauf became the first Melbourne Stars bowler to claim a hat-trick and the Twitterati were in awe of the speedster's pace.
Haris Rauf is on a dream run
Presenting......👏— Obaid (@PharmacistObi) January 2, 2020
You The Highest Wicket Taker Of Big Bash League.
The Gentlemen Harris Rauf. 😍 pic.twitter.com/CygXmdNYkw
Well done boys
First Rashid khan and now Harris Rauf..2 hat tricks in a day by subcontinent bowlers.Well done boys.#BBL09 pic.twitter.com/UBZupESQxp— Imran Zafar 🏏 (@lazy_imran) January 8, 2020
What a moment
THE MCG IS ROCKING!— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020
Haris Rauf takes a hat-trick, can you believe it?! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/s47jpk93gv
Harris Rauf a young rookie pacer from Pakistan has taken hatrick in #BBL09 #BBL2019 #BBL— LahoreNews42 (@lahorenews42) January 8, 2020
ذرا نم ہو تو ساقی بڑی زرخیز ہے یہ مٹی
Sensational performance
Harris Rauf!!! what a dream run!! well done Champ :)— Vicky Arshad (@originalvicky) January 8, 2020
RAUF RAUF RAUF magical hatrick by the man Harris Rauf #GoStars— Daniel (@Dxnnyz) January 8, 2020
He has been phenomenal this season
Harris Rauf takes another hat-trick in this BBL. The lad has been phenomenal in this season. Hope he delivers in PSL'20 as well.— Saad (@amjadsaad97) January 8, 2020
Harris Rauf Is seriously impressive #BBL09 Why he is not in pakistan Eleven ?????— BatBallBails (@BatBallBails) January 8, 2020
In my opinion Harris Rauf has a more suspect action than Chris Green. #bbl #cricket #chucking #thunder #stars #bbl09— Simon (@simonferl) January 8, 2020
Harris strom Rauf! On a hat-trick.— M.Owais 😊 (@IamOyes) January 8, 2020
12 wickets and still counting.#BBL
