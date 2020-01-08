Cricket

    Twitter reacts to magician Rashid Khan bamboozling Sydney Sixers with third T20 hat-trick

    BBL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:57 PM

    Rashid Khan is a genius for a reason. The Afghanistan leg-spinner picked up his third T20 hat-trick in the Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers. Fans on Twitter went berserk after watching Rashid Khan's magic and reacted on his sensational hat-trick in BBL.

    He is just unstoppable

    Can't agree more

    Fantastic display of bowling

    Absolutely

    Congratulations Rashid

    High praise

    What a way to start the year

    Incredible

