Twitter reacts to magician Rashid Khan bamboozling Sydney Sixers with third T20 hat-trick

Today at 2:57 PM
Rashid Khan is a genius for a reason. The Afghanistan leg-spinner picked up his third T20 hat-trick in the Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers. Fans on Twitter went berserk after watching Rashid Khan's magic and reacted on his sensational hat-trick in BBL.
He is just unstoppable
🗣️ Rashid Khan's got a hat-trick on Josh Hazlewood's birthday! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/4alJfpWzCY— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020
Can't agree more
Unbelievable @rashidkhan_19 well bowled mate! Any player that makes people come through the gate like this man is worth their weight in gold!— Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) January 8, 2020
Fantastic display of bowling
#RashidKhan. What a bowler he is in T20s. Unstoppable. #BBL— Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) January 8, 2020
Absolutely
Appreciation is too small word for appreciating the hat-trick by Rashid Khan in the BBL-I don't know what infrastructure his country has provided for the game but time&again, Rashid Khan has proved that he's God gifted- Keep performing&entertaining cricket enthusiasts!— sadanand (@sada9481265214) January 8, 2020
Congratulations Rashid
#RashidKhan or Hatrick Khan! Kamal ka leg-spinner! Congratulations @rashidkhan_19 for yet another hatrick in T20 cricket! pic.twitter.com/hsz4UqgaZ6— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 8, 2020
High praise
Unbelievable @rashidkhan_19 well bowled mate! Any player that makes people come through the gate like this man is worth their weight in gold!— Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) January 8, 2020
What a way to start the year
The man who has made a habit of getting hatrick in T20 cricket, unsurprisingly starts new year and new decade with one more hatrick. #rashidkhan pic.twitter.com/K6zwBX6mNw— Vimal Kumar/विमल कुमार (@Vimalwa) January 8, 2020
Incredible
Rashid Khan in T20:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 8, 2020
Hattrick vs Jamaica (2017)
Hattrick vs Ireland (2018)
Hattrick vs Sydney (Today)
What a successful moment, 2020 year first hat-trick for @rashidkhan_19 @StrikersBBL @BBL we are so proud dear brother wish you have more achievements in this year.— Munir Ahmad Kakar (@munirkakar_27) January 8, 2020
Game changer @rashidkhan_19 💙— Jarrod Walsh (@jarrodwalsh) January 8, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.