Four-day Tests are pure ‘non-sense', insists Sandeep Patil

Former India batsman Sandeep Patil, on Wednesday, has become the latest addition to the long list of current and former cricketers opposing ICC’s idea of ‘four-day’ Test matches. Patil has also opined that only five-days Tests can have a real ‘test of character’ for both batsmen and bowlers.

International Cricket Council(ICC) have proposed the idea of ‘four-day’ Tests sighting the number of Test matches ending in three-four days time in recent past. That found support from Australia, England and South Africa but India’s former chief selector Sandeep Patil opposed the new idea of shortening Test cricket suggesting no tinkering with the existing five-day format.

"it's non-sense,” said Patil on the idea of ‘four-day’ Tests.

Previously, along with other cricketers, legendary Sachin Tendulkar and current India skipper Virat Kohli had opposed the idea proposed by ICC. Supporting Tendulkar’s comment on the same, Patil,1983 World Cup-winning team India member, said, "I am from the old school and like Sachin Tendulkar has put it so nicely and correctly that in five-day Tests, the first day belongs to medium pace bowlers and Test cricket itself is a test of character. You are taking away those characters and those Tests.”

"Why it is called a 'Test'? It's because it is the test of an individual. A cricketer is put to test on the first day and on the last day also when the wicket is crumbled, turning and square and you have to face spinners," added Patil.

About the much-discussed day-night Tests, Patil said it will be ‘too early’ to comment on its future.

"They (ICC) have started it. It is too early (to comment) Australia has started it. We (India) have also had one, which was a success. We have to wait and see. They (ICC) have tried this, so let's hope (it is successful)," asserted Patil.