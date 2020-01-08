Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Shubman Gill docked 100% of match fee for dissent

Today at 12:55 PM
Punjab opener Shubman Gill, who came into the limelight for showing dissent against an on-field umpire in a Ranji Trophy game versus Delhi last week, has been docked 100% of his match fee for his behaviour. Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey was also fined 50% of his match fee for “gross misbehavior”.
Tempers flared in the Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Delhi, as 20-year-old opener Shubman Gill, after being given out by the on-field umpire, went into a verbal onslaught, one which eventually forced the umpire to absurdly overturn the decision. The drama from Gill forced Delhi skipper Dhruv Shorey to threaten the umpires to take his team off the field, resulting in play getting halted for a brief while.
In the aftermath of the incident, both Gill and Shorey have now been fined for their misconduct, with the Punjab opener getting 100% of his match fee docked in comparison to the Delhi Skipper's 50%. The incident came to the limelight on Day 1 of the Ranji clash between the two teams in Mohali last week, with fans, former cricketers and experts alike condemning the behaviour of everyone involved in the ugly spat.
In response to the incident, BCCI general manager, cricket operations, Saba Karim said in a letter to the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), “We have been informed by the Match Referee P Ranganathan of your gross misbehaviour on the field of play in the captioned match. You have violated BCCI code of conduct for showing contrary to the spirit of the game during the match for which you have been fined 50 percent of your match fees.”
