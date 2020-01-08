Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Shubman Gill docked 100% of match fee for dissent

Tempers flared in the Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Delhi, as 20-year-old opener Shubman Gill, after being given out by the on-field umpire, went into a verbal onslaught, one which eventually forced the umpire to absurdly overturn the decision. The drama from Gill forced Delhi skipper Dhruv Shorey to threaten the umpires to take his team off the field, resulting in play getting halted for a brief while.

In the aftermath of the incident, both Gill and Shorey have now been fined for their misconduct, with the Punjab opener getting 100% of his match fee docked in comparison to the Delhi Skipper's 50%. The incident came to the limelight on Day 1 of the Ranji clash between the two teams in Mohali last week, with fans, former cricketers and experts alike condemning the behaviour of everyone involved in the ugly spat.