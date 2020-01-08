Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Aditya Tare to lead Mumbai against Tamil Nadu in Suryakumar Yadav's absence

As Suryakumar Yadav is set to travel with the India ‘A’ team to New Zealand, Aditya Tare will take over Mumbai's captaincy duty for their next Ranji game against Tamil Nadu. Tare, who had led the team to its last Ranji triumph in the 2015-16 season, has been undergoing a terrible run of form.

Mumbai have been undergoing a rather lean patch, after two consecutive losses to Railways and Karnataka in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, and if that is enough, they have faced another jolt by losing two of their star players ahead of the clash against Tamil Nadu at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out with Labral tear that he suffered during the clash against Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Suryakumar Yadav is set to travel with the India ‘A’ team to New Zealand.

That forced the Mumbai Cricket Association selectors to name Aditya Tare as the skipper for the Tamil Nadu game. Tare, who has managed to score 12, 19*, 4, 14, 0 & 6 in six innings of the three games Mumbai have played so far this season, had led Mumbai to their last Ranji Trophy triumph back in the 2015-16 season and now he would try to solve the issues ahead of the January clash.

The selectors have also called opener Bhupen Lalwani, who slammed three centuries, including a double hundred, on the trot, for the Mumbai under-23 team in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy.

“There’s no need for a knee-jerk reaction to be taken. We’ve given an opportunity to those who’ve done well for the Mumbai under-23 team this season. At the end of it all, we’ve got to build a team, now that our international players are away," Mumbai chief selector Milind Rege told TOI.

“Those who deserved to be picked have come in. Now, it is for them to prove their worth, make the best of this situation. Hopefully, Mumbai digs its teeth, and do what it should be doing, which is to play good cricket," he added.

The squad: Aditya Tare (c), Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Aquib Qureshi, Hardik Tamore, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Deepak Shetty, Tushar Deshpande, Bhupen Lalwani, Royston Dias.