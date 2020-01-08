Jeff Thomson auctions off his Baggy Green to raise funds for Bushfire relief

Australia’s legendary fast bowler Jeff Thomson has decided to put up his ‘Baggy Green’ cap and cricket vest for auction to raise money for the victims of the ongoing Bushfire crisis in the country. The two items will go under the hammer through Lloyds Auctions Bushfire Relief Auction.

"I don't have much of my memorabilia left, so these two items are quite rare and special," Thomson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"It's hard to say what these pieces may go for, but I just hope that they can raise some decent funds that will really make a difference for all of those in need right now," he added.

Thomson played in an era where Australia's Test cricketers were given a cap at the start of every series or tour, rather than the one cap each cricketer keeps for life. On Monday, legendary spinner Shane Warne had announced that he will be auctioning his sole ‘Baggy Green’ cap.

Ongoing Big Bash League also saw Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy announcing a donation of AUD 250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing BBL to support bushfire victims.