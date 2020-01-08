IND vs SL | Why didn't Rahul play same way in Test cricket, wonders Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir heaped praises on KL Rahul for his run of the superb run of form as he shared that Rahul has the ability to bring up a 50-ball 100 in Tests. Gambhir believes that Shikhar Dhawan’s “rusty” knock of 30 will help him regain his touch better than getting out early.

It seems like the much-awaited battle of openers in the Sri Lanka series is going to be no show with Shikhar Dhawan failing to make his mark. KL Rahul continued to ride his form to score an impressive 45 off 32 balls while Dhawan only managed 30 off the same number of deliveries on his return. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir heaped Rahul with praises for his knock in the chase of 143 while wondering why the Karnataka opener didn’t play in Tests with such freedom.

"Rahul is in unbelievable form. It amazes me every time I see Rahul bat that why didn't he play the same way in Test cricket. It's not about only white-ball cricket; it is about Test cricket too. He just got into a shell too much. With the kind of quality he possesses, he is someone who can get you a 50-ball 100 in Test cricket as well. The kind of shots he has is superb," Gambhir told the host broadcasters.

Speaking of his fellow Delhi teammate Dhawan, the former Indian opener labelled his knock as a “rusty” one but believes that with runs under his belt his comeback might be on the brink.

"Shikhar Dhawan looked rusty but it's a good thing that he got some runs under his belt. It will help him when he walks out to bat in the next game. Had he got out early, the pressure would have been more," he concluded.

India will play Sri Lanka in the final T20I in Pune on Friday before taking on Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning January 14 in Mumbai.