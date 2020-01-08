IND vs SL | Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur have pounced on their opportunity, asserts Mohammad Kaif

While all eyes were set on Jasprit Bumrah, India's ace pacer who made his comeback to international cricket on Tuesday, it was Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur who stole the show in India's comfortable victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Indore. After having witnessed the show, Mohammad Kaif opined that it was a good sign for Indian cricket that players like Saini and Thakur stepped up in the limited opportunities that they got. The former Indian cricketer feels that the combo of Saini and Thakur, with change in pace and variations, respectively, is invaluable for India's cause. Kaif also pointed out that this Indian team is not all Bumrah-heavy and that's a positive going ahead.