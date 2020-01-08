IND vs SL | Isuru Udana all but ruled out of third T20I, confirms Mickey Arthur

Mickey Arthur has confirmed that Isuru Udana, who hurt his knee in the fourth over of India's chase and stayed off the field for the rest of the match, will most likely miss the third T20I. Udana, whilst putting in a dive to save a KL Rahul shot, hurt his knee and had to be carried off the field.

Sri Lanka, in their quest to defend a modest total of 142, were dealt a body blow in just the fourth over of India's chase, when all-rounder and T20 veteran Isuru Udana injured his knee trying to dive and save a KL Rahul dab fielding at short third man. The impact of the injury meant that Udana had to be carried off the field and as a result, ended up missing the entire Indian innings.

Speaking on the back of the defeat, Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur confirmed that the 31-year-old bowler is all but ruled out of the final T20I in Pune, revealing that the bowler was in immense pain back in the dressing room. Arthur also added that he hopes for Udana to be fit in time for the West Indies series, which is expected to stand some time in mid-February, although the schedule is yet to be released.

"Look, I'm no doctor. He was in a hell of a lot of pain in the dressing room. What the diagnosis is I honestly don't know. I just hope we can get him back for the West Indies series," Arthur said in the post-match press conference on Tuesday, reported Times of India.

"We've got so much cricket… the middle of February. I even think that could be a push. So, yeah, I just hope the best for him. It's something in the back," he added.

Several experienced players, including veteran all-rounder Angelo Matthews and wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella, were benched for the second T20I in Indore, and coach Arthur, after his side's dismal batting performance in the game, revealed that every squad member will have a chance of getting a look in.

"After the batting performance, everybody has a chance of playing."

The third and final T20I will be played in Pune on January 10.