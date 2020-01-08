IND vs SL | India has lot of bowling options ahead of WT20, reckons Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli believes that the Indian team is adorned with great talent in the bowling department and that gives them the luxury to choose ahead of the WT20 this year. The Indian captain also hinted at a 'surprise package', equipped with pace and bounce, who could fly to Australia for the mega event.

India were extremely clinical in their approach as they won the second T20I comfortably by seven wickets. Skipper Virat Kohli was extremely happy and satisfied with the bowling effort especially on a small ground like the Holkar Stadium. Needing just 143 to win, Kohli believed that it was the bowlers who won them the game by bowling brilliantly. He was particularly impressed with the way Navdeep Saini troubled the batsmen with his pace.

"Very happy. It was a clinical performance, something we wanted to do as a team. We have gone from strength to strength from the last series," Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Navdeep has come into the ODI circuit as well, he is gaining more confidence in T20 cricket. You can really see him letting himself go. When he does that, he can clock those speeds which he did. It's great to see him getting people out with yorkers and bouncers and with pace. It's a really good sign for the team," he further added.

In the absence of main bowlers like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, the likes of Shardul Thakur and Saini have stepped up and have been impressive and thus Kohli believed that there is a high possibility of a surprise inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad to Australia.

"You'll have to figure out who are the people that are very similar in their bowling skills, and you pick the senior one. I think one guy will be a surprise package going to Australia, someone who can bowl with pace and has bounce. This group of bowlers, it is a great luxury to have in all formats. Looking at the big World Cup, we have enough options," Kohli asserted.