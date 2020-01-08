IND vs SL | Domestic cricket, IPL reasons behind international success, states Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur, after the second T20I on Tuesday(January 8), said that it was his regularity on the domestic circuit and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that has helped him hone his skills. The 28-year-old Mumbai pacer bagged three wickets in India’s seven-wicket victory in Indore.

After the series-opener of the three-match T20I series in Guwahati between India and Sri Lanka was washed out, the hosts were able to enjoy a big victory in the second game in Indore. The Indian pacers were able to restrict the visitors, who were asked to bat first, to a score of 142/9 at the end of 20 overs.

Following the completion of the game, that India won by seven wickets and 15 balls to spare, Thakur (3/23) conceded that regular match-practice has helped him polish his bowling skills and get to where he is today. His regularity in the IPL and the domestic cricket, wherein he has played non-stop cricket, put him on the road to success.

"Over a period of years, while practising, I have been developing my skills and just brushing it up. I think by playing continuously for the last 2-3 years, in the IPL and domestic circuit, I am getting better," Thakur was quoted as saying at the post-match press conference.

"Pretty much[happy about my perforrmance]. I have been working hard for it and in an international game, when it pays off, it really makes me happy.”

While Thakur bagged three, Navdeep Saini - the man of the match - picked up two wickets while conceding only 18 runs. And while chasing a reasonable 143, KL Rahul (45 of 32) built the match-winning momentum which the India skipper (30 not out off 17) finished with a six in the 18th over to win the game. Thakur believes T20 is a format where experience helps a lot as precise decisions in the shorter format that is more crucial than in the longer ones.

"I feel, T20 is such a short format and it is always going to be up and down. The more you play, the more experience you get and you keep learning. Whereas, the five-day format is a more settled format and you have time to think about your game. But in T20, you have to make precise decisions," he said.

India, 1-0 ahead of Sri Lanka, will fight it out with Lasith Malinga’s side in the final fixture of the T20I series in Pune on Friday.