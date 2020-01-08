IND vs SL | Always knew I had the game to get runs, claims KL Rahul

KL Rahul always believed that he had the game to score quick runs in T20 cricket and be successful as an opener. Rahul denied Sri lanka any opening in India's chase as he scored a quickfire 45 helping India chase down the target of 143 comfortably in the end with seven wickets in hand.

There has been a lot of debate of late regarding who should be Rohit Sharma's opening partner in T20Is. After an impressive T20I and ODI series against West Indies, KL Rahul as made his claim for the spot more stronger as he yet again gave India a strong start playing some delightful strokes. He scored 45 off just 32 balls and though Shikhar Dhawan was struggling for timing from the other end, Rahul made sure that the scoreboard kept ticking.

"I've just been getting runs and the reading of the game has gotten a lot better and knowing how to build my innings again. I felt that was lacking and I always knew I had the game to get runs and it was just a matter of spending time in the middle, really happy to carry on the same way," Rahul said after the game.

Rahul also believed in keeping his game simple and not tinker much on whether he is playing alongside Rohit or Dhawan. He wanted to do well for the country and that is the exact mindest that he uses every time he walks out to bat.

"We all go out there with a simple plan which is to win the game for your country, he (Rohit) makes it look so easy and I've always batted with Shikhar especially at the start of my Test career and we understand each other well and I just enjoy batting with both of them," Rahul asserted.