IND vs NZ | Tom Latham ruled out of T20I series with broken finger

New Zealand opener Tom Latham, who suffered a broken finger during the recently-concluded Australia tour, has been ruled of the five-match home T20I series against India, starting on January 24. Consequently, the seasoned Kiwi batsman will miss out on four weeks of cricket, approximately.

The counter against New Zealand’s injury woes read plus one with Latham’s broken finger ruling him out of cricket for a month. What started with Lockie Ferguson on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test in Perth, in fact with Trent Boult in the home series against England, has spread through the team and come down to rule Latham out of the India series.

Consequently, the hosts will miss the services of their reliable batsman who broke his pinky finger in the third Test against Australia, at the SCG. The series opener of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and India will be played on January 24 in Auckland.

Added to these, there were casualties resulting from illness as well namely - Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner. Meanwhile, the Kiwi head coach Gary Stead provided an update on the injuries of the squad.

"Lockie Ferguson (right calf-strain) has returned to running and performing bowling drills. He'll continue to progress over the next couple of weeks with the potential to return to domestic cricket early next month,” he said on Wednesday (January 8), according to ANI News.

“Trent Boult has been resting his broken right-hand and will return to bowling later this week. He'll be touch-and-go to be available for the Indian T20 series later this month and we'll continue to monitor him closely over the next few weeks.”

Besides Latham, Matt Henry will also sit out for a month in order to recover. Meanwhile, the injured and the ill cricketers are expected to be fit within a week or two. Following that, New Zealand's squad for the T20I series against India will be named.

"Matt Henry has had his broken left-thumb splinted and will require around a month for it to fully heal. In this time he will still be able to practise bowling and will look at a return to play early next month. Kane, Henry and Mitch are regaining their health after being struck down with Influenza A and will continue be monitored as they slowly rebuild their strength and fitness," he added.