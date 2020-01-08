Eoin Morgan appointed Middlesex captain in T20s

England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has been appointed Middlesex's T20 skipper on Wednesday (January 8). Morgan, who was recently picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction, will take over the position that remained vacant ever since Dawid Malan moved to Yorkshire.

Middlesex, who are in desperate need of turning their fortunes in T20s, appointed England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan as the new skipper. Middlesex struggled in the T20 competition ever since their 2008 triumph and they hope this will bring a change to their sagging fortunes.

Middlesex reached the quarterfinals of the last year’s T20 Blast by virtue of Morgan scoring 341 runs that included a fighting fifty in the quarterfinal loss to Nottinghamshire. His best score in the season came against Somerset when he smashed an unbeaten 83 off just 29 deliveries. Morgan sounded elated when asked about his new role.

"I'm delighted to be awarded the T20 Captaincy. The role is one that I have really enjoyed. We've got an exciting group of players here at Middlesex, with plenty of talent and a good blend of youth and experience, and I'm really looking forward to helping the club build on the improvements we made in this format last year," England’s limited-overs captain said after the appointment.

Middlesex head coach Stuart Law hailed Morgan as the current best limited-overs captain and is hopeful of his side’s success under Morgan’s leadership.

"I'm really excited to have Morgs at the helm for our T20 campaign. He is currently the best white-ball captain around and will offer a great deal of experience on and off the field to the team in this format. I can't wait to start working with him to build a squad of players to challenge in this format," Law asserted.

Morgan, who was recently picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction, will also be leading London Spirit in the inaugural edition of the Hundred this year.