BBL 2019-20 | Riley Meredith ruled out of rest of Big Bash League with side strain

Today at 7:14 PM
Hobart Hurricanes pacer Riley Meredith’s Big Bash campaign is all but over with the scans confirming ‘a significant’ strain according to Hobart Hurricanes physio Stewart Williamson. The pacer has sustained the side strain during the Hurricanes encounter against Perth Scorchers on Sunday.
Meredith pulled up clutching at his side while bowling the second over of the Hurricanes win over the Scorchers. He eventually finished the over but went back to the sidelines to add an ice pack to his chest. Now, the reports have confirmed that the rehabilitation will be going on for 4-6 weeks and he is expected to be back for his club during the latter half of the Sheffield Shield campaign.
“We will work with Riley on a rehabilitation plan to ideally have him back available for the second half of the Marsh Sheffield Shield season,” Williamson said.
Meredith’s absence added to Hurricanes’ injury woes following James Faulkner’s calf strain late last week. Faulker is expected to return for the latter half of the BBL season. Apart from Meredith and Faulker's injuries, D’Arcy Short’s international duty during the Aussies tour of India will compound to more imbalance in Hurricanes squad.
Hurricanes are second-last in the standings with just three wins from six encounters so far.
