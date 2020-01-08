BBL 2019-20 | Chris Green banned for suspect bowling action

Australian off-spinner Chris Green, who has been plying his trade with T20 franchises around the world, has been banned from bowling for three months due to an illegal bowling action. The Sydney Thunder star's action was reported during his side's game against Melbourne Stars in Sydney last week.

BBL Franchise Sydney Thunder have been dealt a killer blow as off-spinner Chris Green, who recently signed a record six-year deal with the franchise, has been banned from bowling for three months after his action was found to be illegal. The Thunder star's action was reported after his side's game against Melbourne Stars in Sydney on January 2, and the results from the test concluded that Green's action was found to be illegal.

As a result, the 26-year-old has been banned from bowling for 90 days (three months), meaning that his 2019/2020 BBL season is all but over. The Thunder can, however, still pick Green as a specialist batsman and the off-spinner will also be allowed to bowl in Premier Cricket for his Sydney club side under the supervision and with the consent of Cricket NSW.

Green was slated to turn up for his side in their all-important clash versus Melbourne Stars at the MCG, but due to this incredible development, he has been pulled out from the squad and replaced by youngster Jason Sangha.

"We’d like to commend Chris and the Thunder for the way they have approached this process with complete cooperation and respect,” Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket Operations, said in a statement, reported cricket.com.au.

"Chris undertook testing at the earliest possible time and satisfactorily replicated his bowling action in the controlled environment. We look forward to working with Chris in the coming months and conducting further testing once the suspension period has elapsed," the statement further read.

The news of Green's bowling ban might also be a massive blow for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who snapped up the offie for his brace price of 20L in the auction for the 2020 edition of the tournament.