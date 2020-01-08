Anil Chowdhury lone Indian selected to officiate in U-19 World Cup

Anil Choudhury is the only Indian umpire included in ICC’s list of 16 umpires who will be in charge of officiating in the U-19 World Cup to be held later in January. ICC senior manager Adrian Griffith has shared that utmost importance is being given to the standard of umpiring in the tournament.

India’s dearth of quality international umpires continue as Anil Choudhury features as the lone Indian in the list of 16 umpires released by ICC who will be officiating in the U-19 World Cup. The Delhi-born official has been a part of multiple Youth World Cups in the past. Choudhury has the experience of officiating in 20 ODIs and 27 T20Is so far and is a part of the umpiring panel for the ongoing India - Sri Lanka series. A total of 16 umpires who have been named for the gala event hail form 12 different nations while eight of them will also be acting as TV umpires.

Experienced umpires Wayne Knights and Ravindra Wimalasiri will take charge of the opening match between hosts South Africa and Afghanistan at Kimberley on January 17. Rashid Riaz Waqar will be the TV umpire for the first of 48 games in the tournament.

ICC Senior Manager (Umpires and Referees), Adrian Griffith told TOI," The U19 Cricket World Cup is a very important event in our calendar as it brings together the world's most promising young players in a major ICC tournament, giving them the experience of competing on the global stage."

"We are committed to appointing the finest officials available and I have confidence in the team travelling to South Africa for the U19 Cricket World Cup they will do a fine job. I wish them all the best."

Umpire and match referee appointments for the knockout stages will be announced after the teams will be confirmed. The appointments for the Plate and Super League final will be finalised after the semi-finals.