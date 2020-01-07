Women's Triangular | Selectors to announce women's side for tri-series Down Under on Sunday

The India women side for the tri-series against Australia and England Down Under is to be named on Sunday and is likely to feature the probables for the T20 gala event later this year. The series will be an important one as the Indian women take on the best with the T20 World Cup approaching.

With the Women's T20 World Cup approaching fast, India women side have the much-needed momentum on their side having thrashed South Africa 3-1 at home and whitewashed West Indies 5-0 in an away series. But the women in blue will be facing the last and ultimate challenge as they take on England and Australia, arguably two of the best in the business, in a tri-series Down Under prior to the gala event.

The tri-series will see the teams go against each other twice before the top two play the finals in February. The tri-series will be a real test for the India side as they look to charge into the World Cup, which will follow immediately after the series, with all the momentum and preparation. BCCI will be naming the side for the tri-series on Sunday.

"The tri-series will be an important one. It will tell us if the girls can compete against the very best (Australia and England). Most of the players select themselves so don't expect a surprise. In all likelihood, the team that features in the tri-series will be the team that plays the T20 World Cup," a BCCI official told PTI.

The side will be featuring the probables of the World Cup squad along with youngsters vying to book a ticket to the showcase event. The performance of India A in their recent tour Down Under will be at the forefront as the Hemlata Kala-led selection panel announces the squad for the tri-series and probables for the T20 World Cup. The same selection committee will also be in charge of naming the final squad of 15 for the gala event.