Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli hitting ‘Nataraja’ six to finish Indore T20I in style

Yesterday at 10:45 PM
The game was done and dusted but Virat Kohli was not, as he decided to have fun with the Sri Lankan bowlers with 21 runs off just 8 balls to help India cross the line. Kohli’s shot resembled the famous ‘Nataraja’ shot by Kapil Dev as India got off to the best of starts in the T20I series.
For the umpteenth time in his career (we have forgotten the count), Virat Kohli took one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world Lasith Malinga to the cleaners after his famous Hobart knock. With the game nearly done and dusted, it was only moments before the home side won the game and got the lead in the T20I series against the visiting Sri Lankans. In the 17th over of the innings, the Indian skipper struck a neat boundary before smacking his counterpart for a six.
The best, however, was yet to come when Kohli struck a ‘Nataraja’ shot against the bowling of Lahiru Kumara. Against a 147.4 kph bowler, the Indian skipper casually just pulled the bowler effortlessly over the square boundary to give India a well-deserved victory. The shot in many angles resembled the shot played by 1983-World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev. Another Indian skipper to hit a six to get off to a victory against the Island nation, you know the first!
NATRAJ of 2020!
Unbilievable!
What way to finish the first game of the year!👏
Virat Kohli finishes the match with a 6⃣— Vikas Kohli (@imvikaskohli) January 7, 2020
1000 #T20I runs as #Indian #Captain #KingKohli 👑
3 wickets in 1 over #ShardulThakur 👏#NavdeepSani spell 4-0-18-2#Hatsoff #Sani 👏
Well played #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #BleedBlue #INDvSL #INDvsSL #SLvsIND #Indore #BumrahReturns #T20 #cricket 🏏 pic.twitter.com/wAAnkL0xBK
India win by 7 wickets 🔥🔥— KARTHICK (@KarthickS_31) January 7, 2020
Indian top order 💥
Captain kohli finishes it of in a style 🔥#INDvSL @imVkohli @BCCI
Captain @imVkohli finishes of his style a great team effort a big cheers 👍👍 🤝 🔥🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/pITKv1vQnJ— Sairushimarella 🤟🤟🤟🤟 (@Sairushimarell1) January 7, 2020
That crunching sound of ball hitting stumps tho lit AF🔥🔥
All the key performances today came from India. My two moments to remember were Navdeep Saini's yorker at 147 kmph to Gunathilaka and Kohli's six to finish the game.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 7, 2020
Sheer dominance!
My Favourite moment of Today's match was that Fiery 147 km/h Yorker at the base of the middle stump by Navdeep Saini to Dhanushka Gunathilake🔥🔥🔥— Genuine Cricket Fan (@Vijay__Kohli_18) January 7, 2020
I can enjoy my feelings by posting that video❤
But this narrow-minded @BCCI will report my ID😂#INDvSL
Absolute blinder!
That yorker frm Navdeep Saini to disturb the timber was a SCREECHING one.#INDvSL— Siddhant Roy (@imSidRoy) January 7, 2020
Rocket at Holkar!🔥
WHAT A YORKER by Navdeep Saini🔥🔥 #INDvSL— Aman Kamboj (@BeingCriCrazy) January 7, 2020
