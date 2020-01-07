Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli hitting ‘Nataraja’ six to finish Indore T20I in style

For the umpteenth time in his career (we have forgotten the count), Virat Kohli took one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world Lasith Malinga to the cleaners after his famous Hobart knock. With the game nearly done and dusted, it was only moments before the home side won the game and got the lead in the T20I series against the visiting Sri Lankans. In the 17th over of the innings, the Indian skipper struck a neat boundary before smacking his counterpart for a six.