Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli bursting into laughter after Shreyas Iyer's brain fade costs India easy run-out

Today at 7:51 PM
Virat Kohli was once again left red-faced after Shreyas Iyer missed one of the easiest run-outs that you will ever see, throwing the ball at the wrong end, with the Sri Lankan batsman stranded in the middle of the pitch. The Indian skipper initially fumed, but soon the anger turned into laughter.
Sri Lanka began their innings very slowly as they had only scored 48 runs following the powerplay. Further, just when the Sri Lankan duo of Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Perara were slowly building a partnership, Navdeep Saini had bowled an absolute corker to pick up the wicket of Sri Lankan opener Gunathilaka. It left the Sri Lankan middle-order exposed against the pacy spell from Saini.
On the very next delivery, the Sri Lankan duo of Perera and Oshado Fernando almost gave away another wicket to the Indian team only for Shreyas Iyer’s brain fade to save them. India’s fielding yet again was in shambles. Iyer, fielding at point, collected the delivery clean and threw the ball at the wrong end when Kusal Perera was stranded in the middle of the pitch. It not only left the bowler Saini infuriated but it also extended to the Indian skipper Virat Kohli who could not believe what Iyer had just done. Kohli first was visibly disappointed and cross with the efforts from Iyer, but it eventually hilariously ended up in the Indian skipper laughing at the efforts in embarrassment.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Iyer’s efforts:
Crowds reaction: Ohhhh bhai mujhe maaro bhai :|
January 7, 2020
Hahaha! Might be.
I think Shreyas Iyer is future star of Indian cricket #starniadugu— Kishor Jack (@KishorJack7) January 7, 2020
Yup! Even he got confused.😂
Cameraman showed Dube's face after that missed Run-out chance. Many confused with that, replay showed it was Shreyas Iyer.— Manish 🏏 (@IManish311) January 7, 2020
May be the 'Gillete' effect 😂
Clean shaven Shreyas Iyer. 😱— Tom Banton FC (@AsliJP) January 7, 2020
Unrecognizable. 😂
Completely messed up!
#INDvSL what was Shreyas Iyer trying to do throwing the ball at the other end.. messed up an easy run out 😡— Kalyani Sekhar (@Kalsekhar) January 7, 2020
That is harsh!!
Shreyas Iyer have had his beards shaved, seems to have also got blind, missed a simple run out of Dangerous K.Parera. He like Pant is over-excited sometimes,giving chance to Parera can prove costly. And Parera has dispatched Sundar for 6. Ominous signs for Ind.#INDvsSL— Rishabh Wadhwa (@Cric_Rishabh) January 7, 2020
Priceless smile from Kohli!
After Shivam Dube missed run out, Kohli trying to be captain cool #INDvSL #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/DJUZcmI2Yr— Rameez (@18rameez) January 7, 2020
What else can happen?
Throw at the wrong end? Run out missed. #INDvSL— Ashmin (@ashmin777) January 7, 2020
