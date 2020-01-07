Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli bursting into laughter after Shreyas Iyer's brain fade costs India easy run-out

Sri Lanka began their innings very slowly as they had only scored 48 runs following the powerplay. Further, just when the Sri Lankan duo of Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Perara were slowly building a partnership, Navdeep Saini had bowled an absolute corker to pick up the wicket of Sri Lankan opener Gunathilaka. It left the Sri Lankan middle-order exposed against the pacy spell from Saini.

On the very next delivery, the Sri Lankan duo of Perera and Oshado Fernando almost gave away another wicket to the Indian team only for Shreyas Iyer’s brain fade to save them. India’s fielding yet again was in shambles. Iyer, fielding at point, collected the delivery clean and threw the ball at the wrong end when Kusal Perera was stranded in the middle of the pitch. It not only left the bowler Saini infuriated but it also extended to the Indian skipper Virat Kohli who could not believe what Iyer had just done. Kohli first was visibly disappointed and cross with the efforts from Iyer, but it eventually hilariously ended up in the Indian skipper laughing at the efforts in embarrassment.