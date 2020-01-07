Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer being in awe at latter's humongous six to third-tier

India lost Shikhar Dhawan and were struggling to up the ante in the middle overs with Virat Kohli new to the crease. However, Shreyas Iyer ensured that India did not fall behind the run-rate targetting the Sri Lankan spinners, in particular, Wanindu Hasaranga. Hasaranga, who had picked up two wickets earlier in the innings was entrusted to pick up another wicket to derail the Indian run-chase.

However, all of that lost momentum when Iyer picked and placed Hasaranga apart in the 17th over of the innings. He began with a boundary towards the long-off fence before he mowed it across to send it to the fence for another boundary. The finishing touch was still left as Iyer tonked the ball to the third-tier stepping down the ground to leave the bowler in dejection. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was jubilant and animated following the massive clearance from the right-hander and thus India reached closer than ever to a victory in Indore.