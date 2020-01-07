Twitter Reacts to Jos Buttler dropping the F-Bomb against Vernon Philander
Today at 9:12 PM
During the intense last session of the game between SA and England, Jos Buttler called Vernon Philander a "f***ing knobhead", which was caught on the stump mic. Philander came on the way of Buttler collecting the ball from the fielder which resulted in Buttler launching an expletive-ridden rant.
South Africa gave their all to save the Cape Town Test, which put England off-guard in what was an intense session of Test cricket. Vernon Philander was doing a great job of defending the ball and biding time in the middle, which frustrated England big-time. With three wickets still left to take, the Three Lions were growing impatient, and that got the better of Jos Buttler.
When Buttler was collecting a throw from the mid-off fielder, Philander was unaware of the throw and when he realised it at the last second, he tried to evade. Buttler, after collecting the ball, quickly threw it back to the bowler, but started a rant against the veteran all-rounder.
Buttler’s tirade was heard over the stump mic where he shouted, “F***ing move. F***ing knobhead." While that was captured on the stump mic, the broadcaster quickly turned it off, although it was evident that Butler carried on the triade for the entire over. Eventually, Mike Atherton apologised on air for the broadcaster mess-up.
Jos Buttler, obviously just found out Philander has signed for Somerset pic.twitter.com/KxlIi6p6KY— Andy Hall (@AndyRHall) January 7, 2020
Jos Buttler 1-0 Vernon Philander “fucking knobhead, get past that fucking gut” #SAvsENG pic.twitter.com/4otudxy0uQ— Will Christophers (@wjcchippy92) January 7, 2020
Jos Buttler just got caught on the stump mic calling Philander a "fucking knobhead' repeatedly. You - and I can't emphasise this enough - love to see it.— Sean (@shornKOOMINS) January 7, 2020
Sky just fully in on the stumps with Jos Buttler calling Philander 'fucking knobhead' repeatedly, unreal— olly 🌹 (@sewadyllo) January 7, 2020
Plenty of tension at Newlands. Buttler calls Philander a 'Fucking Knobhead' and follows it up with a barrage of F words #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/ct1KRUj5nX— Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) January 7, 2020
Is this allowed under spirit of cricket? Or is only Ashwin mankading Buttler against spirit of cricket? https://t.co/bqOAQtWpSf— Karthik Lakshmanan (@lk_karthik) January 7, 2020
Why the fuck is Buttler swearing Vern????— Bilal 🇿🇦 (@billz_25) January 7, 2020
Jos Buttler behind stumps: Fucking rude, Fucking rude and Philander is unhappy.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 7, 2020
Buttler calling philander a knobhead for no reason is why cricket chat remains the goat.— Cam (@_cjhef_) January 7, 2020
Thought Jos Buttler was a nice bloke 😂#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/rJUtcBNieQ— Keval (@keval7) January 7, 2020
Jos Buttler chirping Vern! I love it when it gets heated but chirping won’t change that Jos is a shitty keeper and Foakes is better— Lubabalo G Ntlaka (@lue_balo) January 7, 2020
Big Vern’s going to go to sleep tonight and wake up to find Buttler still staring at him. #saveng pic.twitter.com/B9iUAWVuLX— Hannah (@hannah_itfc) January 7, 2020
Joss Buttler calling Philander a ‘fucking nobhead’ has just made my day. 😂— Liam Matthewman (@LiAmTheEggman) January 7, 2020
Big Vern made Jos Buttler crack just by staring him out. Buttlers fake nice guy image in the bin. #SAvENG— Derek Goulding (@derekgoulding) January 7, 2020
Never seen Buttler swear on TV before..calling Philander a “f*ckin nob head” was a bit harsh #SAvENG— Aqib Javed Rashid (@AJ_Rashid) January 7, 2020
