    Twitter Reacts to Jos Buttler dropping the F-Bomb against Vernon Philander

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:12 PM

    During the intense last session of the game between SA and England, Jos Buttler called Vernon Philander a "f***ing knobhead", which was caught on the stump mic. Philander came on the way of Buttler collecting the ball from the fielder which resulted in Buttler launching an expletive-ridden rant.

    South Africa gave their all to save the Cape Town Test, which put England off-guard in what was an intense session of Test cricket. Vernon Philander was doing a great job of defending the ball and biding time in the middle, which frustrated England big-time. With three wickets still left to take, the Three Lions were growing impatient, and that got the better of Jos Buttler.

    When Buttler was collecting a throw from the mid-off fielder, Philander was unaware of the throw and when he realised it at the last second, he tried to evade. Buttler, after collecting the ball, quickly threw it back to the bowler, but started a rant against the veteran all-rounder.

    Buttler’s tirade was heard over the stump mic where he shouted, “F***ing move. F***ing knobhead." While that was captured on the stump mic, the broadcaster quickly turned it off, although it was evident that Butler carried on the triade for the entire over. Eventually, Mike Atherton apologised on air for the broadcaster mess-up.

