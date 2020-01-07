SA vs ENG | Maiden Test century one of the best days of my life, elates Dominic Sibley

In only his fourth Test, Dominic Sibley managed to bring up his maiden Test century and he believes that it was the best day of his life. Sibley scored an unbeaten 133 as England declared on 391-8, setting the Proteas a target of 438, which they are still 312 runs adrift with just 8 wickets in hand.

England, for a long time, have been searching for a settled opening combination since the retirement of Alastair Cook and with Rory Burns showing the consistency, one half of the puzzle seemed to have been solved. Now with Dominic Sibley scoring his maiden Test century, England may have found a solid opening combination that they so craved for. Sibley played a brilliant knock of 133* which helped England post a daunting target of 438 for South Africa for an unlikely win.

"It's probably one of the best days of my life," Sibley told Sky Sports.

"I was a bit nervy on 95 when I nicked one off [Kagiso] Rabada and luckily turned around and saw it race away to the rope. It was nice to get one away off [Keshav] Maharaj and a nice big celebration," he further added.

Sibley was satisfied to have made an important contribution to the target and England, putting England in the drivers' seat, needing eight wickets to win on the final day. Sibley also believed that it was the whirlwind innings from Ben Stokes (72 off 47 balls) that helped him settle and play his natural game at one end without worrying about the time or declaration and get to his maiden hundred in Tests.

"I think [Stokes] took the pressure off me, made it really easy to just go at my own tempo. He kept saying to me, 'Don't change what you're doing, just play the way you play'," Sibley revealed.

"So when he was whacking it everywhere and I was nurdling it around and playing and missing and stuff, it was nice that, at the other end, he was doing the scoring. I could just go about it in my own way," he concluded.