Rishabh Pant a special talent, leave him to selectors, admits Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has admitted that Rishabh Pant is a special talent, with the selectors putting their trust on the youngster. Further, the former Indian skipper and the current BCCI president has added that the end decision on his place in the playing XI would be taken by the selectors.

15 games, 346 runs, an average of 26.61 sums up Rishabh Pant’s ODI career which has caused a massive outcry from the Indian fans, who want him out immediately from the team. Unlike the fans, Sourav Ganguly said that the keeper-batsman is a special talent, one for the future of the Indian cricket team. He further said that decisions regarding Pant should be taken by the selectors alone.

Pant answered the widespread criticism with his bat, which includes a 70-run knock against West Indies in the first ODI in Chennai, where India were struggling to score runs. Further, the left-hander is entrusted to play in the series against Australia where he will be given the extended run. In the hut for the Indian selectors, there are the likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik who can replace the left-hander in the playing XI.

“These are selection matters which are dealt by selectors. But Rishabh (Pant) is a special talent and we saw how he played well in the two matches he played against West Indies,” said Ganguly, reported Times of India.

Further, his record in the longest format has been outstanding which has been keeping the regular Saha out of the playing XI when India are away from home. Saha, however, in India is a regular with his wicketkeeping ability on the better end than the youngster.

“His record in Test cricket has been good but the end decision would be left to the selectors.”