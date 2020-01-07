Reports | No double headers as IPL 2020 set to see 7:30 pm start

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League will begin at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29, with the final slated to be played on May 24. It has also been reported that there will be no double headers in the 13th edition of the league, with all games starting at 7:30 pm.

This will be a radical change in the Indian Premier League's pattern as double-headers are being removed from the calendar altogether. The BCCI has also decided that the 2020 edition will be played over 57 days, with the first match being played on March 29 and the final planned to be played on May 24. The Times of India reported that the IPL will get a longer duration than the last year.

"While the full schedule isn't ready yet, the final is set to be played on May 24 and with the tournament starting on March 29, you obviously get a longer window than say 45 days. So, there should be no issue in accommodating one game a day. In fact, it should be a walk in the park for those chalking out how matches will be played over 57 days," the source said Times of India.

"See, TRP is an issue for sure, but let us not just put it on that as you can for yourself go back and see how late the games finished last season. Even for those coming into the stadium, it was quite an issue going back home after the game. While it is being discussed, but looks like we may start at 7:30 pm. this edition onwards," the source pointed.

There was a tussle between the host broadcaster and the franchises over the start timings for multiple reasons. While Star Sports was adamant that the delayed timing creates a problem for the TV audiences, due to the delayed start, the franchises are of the opinion that it would be difficult for people coming through the gate to reach the venue that early. However, it seems Star found their way.

"If you are living in a metro, you do know the kind of traffic issues there is say in Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru. Do you seriously believe that it is possible for people to leave office at around 6 pm and then come into the stadium with their families by the time the game gets underway? This is an area that needs to be taken into consideration before changing the timing of the game," the official of one of the franchises said.

"Do you believe that it is just the broadcasters who have a problem? Let us be real. Even franchises have a problem filling the stands for the afternoon games. So, it is best that we do away with the afternoon games and focus on one game a day," the official explained.