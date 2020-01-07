Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Rohit Sharma counsells struggling Mumbai side ahead of Tamil Nadu clash

Rohit Sharma reportedly met his struggling Mumbai Ranji teammates and gave them a prep talk ahead of their big clash against Tamil Nadu in Chennai. The side got off to an awful start this season, having lost two consecutive home games and are ranked 13th in the Elite group A and B.

Record Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai have had an awful start to their campaign this season, having lost two of their three fixtures so far. The two defeats have come back to back at home for the 41-time champions, having lost to Railways by 10 wickets at Wankhede before being flattened by a strong Karnataka side at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The two loses have left the side languishing at the bottom half of the Elite group A and B standings as they are currently ranked 13th. Only five sides from the two groups will qualify for the knockout phase and it seems like Mumbai might miss out on that given their current form.

Following such unfavourable results, a TOI report understands that India opener Rohit Sharma counselled the youngsters as he spent some time with the team at the BKC. In what was a prep talk, Rohit "spoke to the Mumbai Ranji team on how to overcome the current situation,'' a source shared according to the report.

The India limited-overs vice-captain is currently rested from the T20 side and turned up at the suburban stadium to witness the second day’s play between Mumbai and Karnataka. Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant, bowling coach Pradeep Sundaram and team manager Ajinkya Naik were also present on the occasion as the India international lent his insight to help the struggling regain some composure.

It won't be easy for Mumbai to stable their ship as the season progresses as they are scheduled to face yet another domestic heavyweight, Tamil Nadu in Chennai on January 11.