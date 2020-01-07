Prithvi Shaw ruled out of India A’s practice games in New Zealand

After leaving Mumbai camp midway through their ongoing Ranji Trophy fixture against Karnataka at Bandra Kurla Complex due to a left rotator cuff injury, Prithvi Shaw took a fight to Bengaluru at the NCA to assess the extent of the damage. In a media release, BCCI confirmed that Shaw suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka.

"Team India batsman Prithvi Shaw suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding on Day 1 (January 3, 2020) of the Paytm Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka. Prithvi is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has been ruled out of India A’s two upcoming practice games in New Zealand. A call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches will be taken at a later stage," BCCI media release quoted secretary Jay Shah as saying.