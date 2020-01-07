NZ v IND | Hardik Pandya comeback likely, Shivam Dube makes way against New Zealand

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the 26-year-old is fit enough to be on the flight to New Zealand, where a full-fledged series consisting of five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. The all-rounder is one of the vital cogs in India's limited-overs setup and with a T20 World Cup coming up later in the year, the Men in Blue will hope that Pandya can make a strong comeback.

Whether the selectors and the management will try to fast-track him into the mix in the upcoming ODI series against Australia which begins on January 14th, is a call on that will be taken in the selection meeting on January 12th. With the BCCI yet to form the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that would pick the next selection panel, MSK Prasad-led committee has been asked to select the squads for the New Zealand tour as well.