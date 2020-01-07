NZ v IND | Hardik Pandya comeback likely, Shivam Dube makes way against New Zealand

Today at 3:36 PM
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to make a comeback from injury in the limited-overs series against New Zealand, starting on January 24. Pandya has not played for India since September last year, having been ruled out with a back injury after the T20I series against South Africa.
According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the 26-year-old is fit enough to be on the flight to New Zealand, where a full-fledged series consisting of five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. The all-rounder is one of the vital cogs in India's limited-overs setup and with a T20 World Cup coming up later in the year, the Men in Blue will hope that Pandya can make a strong comeback.
Whether the selectors and the management will try to fast-track him into the mix in the upcoming ODI series against Australia which begins on January 14th, is a call on that will be taken in the selection meeting on January 12th. With the BCCI yet to form the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that would pick the next selection panel, MSK Prasad-led committee has been asked to select the squads for the New Zealand tour as well.
Shivam Dube touted as a like-for-like replacement for Pandya has played some minor roles in that capacity recently and has been named in the squad for the Australia series as well with. However, with Pandya returning to the side, the management would want to slot him straight into the playing XI like Jasprit Bumrah. In the meantime, the all-rounder has been enjoying his time away from the game, having recently announced his engagement with Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic.
