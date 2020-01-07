MCA calls impromptu meeting on January 10

Today at 12:55 PM
Due to disappointing performances from the Mumbai team across all domestic tournaments, the Mumbai Cricket Association President Vijay Patil has called for a meeting on January 10. The members of the selection committee will be present in the meeting and various selection issues will be discussed.
Mumbai suffered consecutive Ranji trophy losses for the second time in their entire history after getting beaten by Railways and Karnataka. No one barring skipper Suryakumar Yadav showed any presence with the bat and Prithvi Shaw's injury added salt to the wounds. This followed Mumbai's below-par performances in this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Thus, MCA President Vijay Patil has called for a meeting on January 10 in order to sort the issues going on in Mumbai cricket. The meeting will be attended by different members of the selection committees and will discuss various issues related to the selection.
In spite of the new MCA administration taking over in October 2019, there have been allegations that team selection has been influenced by some external factors. Patil is set to be keen on giving attention to detail and resolving the issues and allegations as soon as possible with appropriate measures.
