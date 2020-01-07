Irfan Pathan was happy to play any role for the team, reveals Greg Chappell

Chappell had become a very controversial figure in Indian cricketing circles, particularly during the latter stages of his time as a coach and thereafter. However, the former India all-rounder, who called it quits on Saturday, soon clarified that his downfall was not to be pinned on Chappell. Instead, Pathan felt that the only time he got to bat up high in the order and prove his batting skills was when Chappel was coach and Rahul Dravid was the captain. The 71-year-old, who wanted the left-arm seamer to turn into a genuine all-rounder by giving him more responsibility, has responded with praise.