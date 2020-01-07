Indian pacers as good as the Australian pace attack, reveals Tim Paine

Tim Paine has revealed that the Indian pace attack is as good and aggressive as the Australian pacers as witnessed last year when the two sides met each other. The Australian skipper has further talked about how the mishap in South Africa had allowed the national team to unearth more talents.

Plenty of talks around the corner for India’s tour of Australia towards the end of this year. Tim Paine has already addressed that it would be a tough test this time around for the visitors, unlike last time when they missed the services of Steve Smith and David Warner at the top of the order. This time around, when India visit Australia, they will not only go up against Smith and Warner but also the potent Aussie pace attack.

“If we go to Bangladesh and play well and get some wins over there, then we come back to Australia playing India, and that’s a pretty mouth-watering series for players and for fans,” Paine said, reported Hindustan Times.

Further, the Australian skipper added that the India pace attack poses a serious threat to the Aussie batting line-up this time too as he admitted that they are as good as the current Australian pace attack. The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma accounted for 48 of the Australian wickets in the 2019 summer.

“They showed last year they’ve got a pace battery that’s going to be every bit as good as ours so it’s going to be one to watch,” he added.

Paine, however, revealed that the ban for the trio Cameron Bancroft, Warner and Smith allowed the Australian management to unearth more talent into the batting unit. The inclusion of Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head could be regarded as an aftermath of the South African tour when Paine took over the captaincy from Smith.

“We spoke a lot last year about there being a silver lining from what’s happened (in South Africa). The guys who got opportunities to play Test cricket last year who probably wouldn’t have (otherwise), one of them Labuschagne and the other Travis Head. They wouldn’t have otherwise got the opportunity they had last year.”