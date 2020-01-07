IND vs SL | Gautam Gambhir backs Sanju Samson to open ahead of returning Shikhar Dhawan

Gautam Gambhir backed Sanju Samson to open in the T20 series against Sri Lanka ahead of Shikhar Dhawan. Gambhir pointing out Samson’s prowess and his recent form on the domestic circuit has shared that the youngster should be given a chance in the series with the World Cup coming up.

India are all set to start the new year with a bang as they face Sri Lanka in Indore after the series opener was washed away in Guwahati. The series will see an injured Shikhar Dhawan returning to the side and the destructive opener will look to secure his seat on the flight to Australia.

Ever since the squad for the series was announced, it was viewed as a battlefield for the opening spot in T20s with Rohit Sharma. The battle will be between an in-form KL Rahul and a returning Dhawan, with Rahul clearly having an upper hand. But amidst all the speculation, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has planted a third gladiator in the arena.

Gambhir revealed that he would like to see Kerala youngster Sanju Samson opening the batting alongside Rahul for the Sri Lanka series. Pointing out Samson’s batting prowess and recent form on the domestic circuit, Gambhir clearly backed the youngster ahead of Dhawan while speaking as an expert on Star Sports.

“As far as the series is concerned, it’s pretty straightforward. Both of them will start (Dhawan and Rahul). But when Rohit comes back, you know, it’s going to be a difficult thing to address because Shikhar has been an experienced player but KL is playing so well. So I think we’ll have to decide what’s the best combination that we can go with and who are the best eleven to take the field,” he added.

While Dhawan’s form has dipped steadily, Samson has continued to pile runs on the domestic circuit. With Rishabh Pant struggling both with the bat as well as with the gloves, team management is viewing him as a backup option but the youngster has not had any game time lately.