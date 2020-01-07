IND v AUS | No conditions tougher than facing India in India, admits Marnus Labuschagne

Having been picked in the ODI side for the tour of India this month, Marnus Labuschagne has admitted that there are no tougher conditions than facing India on their home patch. Labuschagne also said that he’d have to perform at the peak level for several years before he can be tagged a great player.

Since stepping on in place of a concussed Steve Smith in the third Ashes Test last year, Labuschagne has hardly put a foot wrong with the bat. However, with the focus now moving onto the shorter version of the game, the 25-year-old is gearing up for what he believes will be the toughest challenge he’s faced so far. Australia tour India for a three-match ODI series next week and Labuschagne has made the flight.

"Whenever you play India, it's a tough series because they're a very tough opposition. They've got great batters and bowlers, so it's going to be a challenge. But as a player, you always want to test yourself against the best opposition in the toughest conditions, and there's nothing tougher than India in India," Labuschagne said, reported Cricket Australia website.

Not only did he finish 2019 as the highest run-scorer in Tests, the right-hander has, in just 14 Tests, nearly climbed to the third position on the ICC Test rankings, behind only India's Virat Kohli and his compatriot Smith. But Labuschagne is not swayed by the comparisons with these modern-day greats, and instead expressed that his focus will remain on consistency.

"For people to speak like that is amazing, but there's a lot more work to be done before anything like that can be talked about. Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith - those guys have been doing it for five, six, seven years. To have one good summer doesn't make you a great player. So for me, it's about trying to be consistent and trying to get Australia to win games," he said.

Though he toured India with an Australia A side in 2018, the young batsman is keen to pick the brains of his teammates, who have vast IPL and international experience in India.

"It's probably good preparation coming from (playing on the SCG) going to India … that's probably the closest we have in Australia to spinning conditions. But with the format change and the wickets will be different. If I get an opportunity that'd be great. Luckily I have a wealth of experience there with Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith … to continue to learn from those guys is great,” Labuschagne added.

The action between the two giants of the game will begin at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14, before moving to Rajkot on January 17 and Bengaluru on January 19.