Cricket South Africa pledge their support for four-day Tests

Cricket South Africa, following reports of them denying the four-day Test, has revealed that they are in full support of the longer format to get over in four days. Further, they added that they were one of the first in World Cricket to have played a four-day game against Zimbabwe in 2017.

After reports of the International Cricket Committee (ICC) getting ready to discuss the plans of making the Test format into a four-day one, Cricket South Africa have come out to support the idea to shorten the game to four days. The reports also added that ICC’s plans to make it a four-day game is to reduce the workload and to ease the already crammed international calendar.

British newspaper Daily Mail earlier in the week reported that Cricket South Africa are against the reduction of the five-day game into a four-day one. However, the board refuted the reports and called it unsourced and misleading.

"In view of an unsourced and misleading report in the media this morning, please be advised that it is Cricket South Africa's official policy to support four-day Test match cricket," Cricket South Africa said in a statement, reported India Today.

"We, in fact, hosted the first official four-day Test match between ourselves and Zimbabwe a couple of years ago,” they added.

South Africa became one of the earliest sides to play a four-day game when they hosted a Test against Zimbabwe in 2017, which ended in the span of just two days. Batting first in that game, the Proteas had put up 309 runs on board in their first innings before they dismissed the visitors for 68 and 121 on Day 2 to wrap the game up.