AUS vs NZ | Australia within 64 points of India in ICC World Test Championship points table after thumping win

After crushing New Zealand by 279 runs, Australia are within 64 points of India in the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Black Caps were comprehensively beaten in all three departments as the Aussies were ruthless in their approach as they gave New Zealand no chance at any point in the series, completing a 3-0 whitewash. Skipper Tim Paine was extremely happy with the effort of the team and had heaps of praises for them.

He especially praised Marnus Labuschagne for having a fantastic year with the bat and also David Warner who after having a disappointing Ashes has come back strongly in the summer to provide Australia solid starts.

“I am very lucky to captain this group,” Paine was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"Batting has become very consistent with Marnus leading this year and Steve and David back. In the bowling department, we had Hazlewood injured but Pattinson came in to do the task."

With only 64 points separating the two sides, the Test series versus India in December 2020 will be crucial and also very enthralling and Paine understands it. He is hopeful that Australia will continue the good work that they have done and will play the brand of ruthless cricket that they are known for. He dedicated the series win to the bushfire victims in Australia and to the firefighters who were doing a thankless job.

"We are really pleased with the progress we have made in the last 12 months but we know have some big series coming up. It has’t been a great few weeks for our country. What our goal as a team is to give the Australians some entertainment. But our thoughts go out to them and firefighters are doing a great job," Paine concluded.