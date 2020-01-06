While wanting to sledge nasty, I said something about Kumar Sangakkara's wife, reveals Irfan Pathan

Today at 11:22 AM
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan spoke about how once he engaged in a heated exchange with Kumar Sangakkara on the field where he spoke something about his wife. Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of the sport last week and has promised to contribute to Indian cricket in future.
Cricket is a gentlemen's game but sometimes a few sparks fly off on the field in the heat of the moment. Sometimes sledging becomes too personal and Irfan Pathan shared one such sledging incident on a talk show on Star Sports. Pathan had responded to Kumar Sangakkara's sledging by saying something personal about his wife. This had created a rift between the two but with time both became friends again.
“[Kumar] Sangakkara was just trying to tell me something very nasty. He said something personal, I said something personal to him. I said something about his wife, he said something about my father and my mother. At that time, we were not happy with each other," Pathan revealed while speaking on Star Sports.
“I remember, for a month, as soon as his wife used to come on the right, I used to go left. One day, Sangakkara came and said… ‘you remember this guy, he is the guy who said something about you’. I said sorry. And then Sangakkara explained, I said something first and then only he said something about you. It ended that way. There is no hard feeling and then we became friends,” he stated.
In 173 internationals, Pathan picked up 301 wickets and scored 2,821 runs. He last played for India in 2012 and understanding that his time was up and that the youngsters needed a chance, Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
