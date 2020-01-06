VIDEO | Furious David Warner lambastes Aleem Dar for slapping Australia with five-run penalty

How many times have we, in modern-day cricket, seen batsmen irrationally run right down the middle of the pitch, ball after ball, only for them to get away lightly with an unofficial warning? The number is perhaps incalculable. And so when David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne were batting together today on the morning of Day 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, they thought they could do just that and get away with it. The duo were seen often running on the middle of the pitch and this act irked umpire Aleem Dar, who, on the fifth ball of the 50th over, gave the duo an official warning, after Labuschagne was found guilty of running bang on the middle of the pitch.