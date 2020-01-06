Twitter reacts to Tom Banton depositing Arjun Nair to stands for five consecutive sixes

Today at 7:36 PM
A day after Canterbury batsman Leo Carter smashed six sixes in a single over, England's Tom Banton almost made it two in two days, smashing off-spinner Arjun Nair for 5 sixes in the same over. The Brisbane Heat batsman brought out his ‘A’ game, leaving the Twitterati in awe of his talent.
Absolutely
Tom Banton is a machine 😳 pic.twitter.com/5dVF6V9dpO— Textbook Cricket (@textbookcricket) January 6, 2020
That's some serious hitting
This is just extraordinary.— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2020
Tom Banton launches five consecutive sixes! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/STYOFVvchy
Five sixes in a row
Tom Banton showed his class as he smashed the bowlers all around the park to score 56 off just 19 deliveries in Big Bash League.#tombanton @PeshawarZalmi pic.twitter.com/MijkMPwkqm— Asfand Abbasi🇵🇰 (@Asfi_Here) January 6, 2020
Incredible knock
Tom Banton easing into things for this shortened match! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/ecz3WYk4s8— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2020
Tom Banton doing some serious bits in the Big Bash. Gonna be a star for England and KKR this boy!— Jake Pollitt (@jakepollitt) January 6, 2020
Pure class
This is just extraordinary.— Aniket Kamble (@AniketK49042952) January 6, 2020
Tom Banton launches five consecutive sixes! #BBL09 #TomBanton #JNUattack
Tom Banton bloody hell— Joe Robinson (@ZydarNinja) January 6, 2020
Tom Banton raising the bar with second fastest BBL half-century including five sixes on the bounce. Who's excited to watch him play for @KKRiders in #IPL2020— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) January 6, 2020
It would be a treat for KKR fans
Can't wait to see Tom banton and Russel together 😍 #IPL— Pankaj 🤗 (@king_ptd) January 6, 2020
