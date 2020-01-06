TNPL 2020 | Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik among retained players ahead of TNPL 2020

Today at 1:31 PM
The franchises have announced the list of players that they are retaining ahead of the new season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Notable names amongst the list are Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay, Washington Sundar, Baba Aparajith alongside youngsters who stood out last year.
Following the approval from the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) governing council, the franchises had to submit the list of retained players ahead of the season. The franchises were allowed a total of three players, with a maximum of two players who have represented Tamil Nadu in senior cricket in the list.
While most of the franchises went ahead with two capped players, franchises like Karaikudi Kaalai, Chepauk Super Gillies and Tuti Patriots decided to only retain one capped players, making space for two uncapped players in their retention list. The obvious names on the list of retention were Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Murali Vijay, Dinesh Karthik with notable absentees such as Vijay Shankar amongst the list.
Furthermore, R Sai Kishore, Varun Chakravarthy, Shahrukh Khan and Sonu Yadav were retained by their franchises. Fresh registrations for all the Tamil Nadu players who have not been retained by the teams would be available starting Monday, reported Sportstar. The same report, further, added that the last date for submission of the form would be on the 25th of January by 6PM.
For the full list of retained players, head to TNPL’s official website
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Murali Vijay
- Varun Chakravarthy
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Washington Sundar
- Dinesh Karthik
- Vijay Shankar
- Tamil Nadu Premier League
- Tuti Patriots
- Chepauk Super Gillies
- Lyca Kovai Kings
- Siechem Madurai Panthers
- Dindigul Dragons
- Karaikudi Kaalai
- Ruby Trichy Warriors
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.