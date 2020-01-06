Third umpire to monitor no-balls during Ireland-West Indies series
Today at 7:55 PM
An ICC press statement on Monday has confirmed that the third-umpire will monitor no-balls during the ODI and T20I series between Ireland and West Indies. Ireland will tour the Carribean Island for a three-match ODI and T20I series with the ODIs starting from Tuesday (January 7).
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday stated that on an experiment basis, during all the three ODIs and three T20Is between Ireland and West Indies, the ‘front foot infringement’ or calling the front foot no-ball will the third umpire's responsibility.
“The third umpire will monitor each ball for any front foot infringement and communicate it to the on-field umpire to call a no ball,” the ICC said in a statement on Monday.
The on-field umpires will not have the right to call front foot no-ball unless they are asked for by the third umpire. This will not be the first time for such a trial, with it being used during the England Vs Pakistan ODI series in 2016 and last month’s ODIs and T20Is between India and West Indies. After the trial, the ICC will gauge whether it has made an impact on the accuracy of no-ball decisions.
“Whether it can be implemented while minimizing disruption to the flow of the game,” ICC mentioned about implementing it in the future based on the trial’s success.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.