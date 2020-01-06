Third umpire to monitor no-balls during Ireland-West Indies series

The on-field umpires will not have the right to call front foot no-ball unless they are asked for by the third umpire. This will not be the first time for such a trial, with it being used during the England Vs Pakistan ODI series in 2016 and last month’s ODIs and T20Is between India and West Indies. After the trial, the ICC will gauge whether it has made an impact on the accuracy of no-ball decisions.