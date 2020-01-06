Shane Warne invites bid for Baggy Green to raise fund for Australia Bushfire victims

Shane Warne has announced to auction off his baggy green cap that he wore throughout of his Test career to raise funds for the bushfire victims. Auction site pickle announced that all the funds raised by this effort will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

After Tennis star Nick Kyrigos announced to donate $200 AUD for every ace he hits, cricketers joined the bandwagon to help raise funds for the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short have also pledged AUD $250 for every six they hit during this season's BBL with Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson pledged $200 AUD per wicket towards helping the country's wildlife under a campaign called Wickets for Wildlife.

The ongoing bushfire has crippled Australia heavily with at least 24 people dying since the fires began in September. According to the BBC, over 200 fires are still burning across the country with roughly 15 million hectares of area burnt down. Australia currently has the worst air quality in the world and according to the World Wildlife Fund, over half a billion animals are dead.

“The bushfires have been absolutely horrific, they’ve touched all of us in a way. To see the total devastation, lives have been lost, families have been lost, over 500 million wildlife has died. The stories are horrific. We always wore this the first session of a bowling day every time and I’ve had that baggy green cap my whole career and I’ve decided to put it up for auction,” Warne said on Fox Cricket.

According to the auction site, all funds raised by this effort will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. Currently, the bid is up at $301,000 AUD. Post Warne's announcement, AFL star Dayne Beams put his 2010 premiership medal up for grabs with the funds going towards the Bushfire Appeal.