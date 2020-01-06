SA vs ENG | Love the challenge Test cricket brings, want to keep playing, admits James Anderson

Having bagged 5/40 in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa, James Anderson realised that this is what he loves about the game of Test cricket and, hence, wants to keep playing. Anderson sustained a calf injury back during the Ashes following which he was out for four months.

At 37, James Anderson is showing no signs of slowing down as he picked up another five-wicket haul against South Africa in the second Test at Cape Town. He believes that this is what made him realize what he was missing when he was out of action for four months due to a calf injury. Approaching the twilight of his career, Anderson believes that he is as hungry as ever and he would continue to contribute to Test cricket as long as he could.

"I sat down at the end of the day yesterday feeling like that is what I have missed. I love that challenge that Test cricket brings. Putting in the hard yards in the field, having to graft for your wickets, having to try different fields, different plans. That's what I love about the game and that's why I want to keep playing," Anderson told Cricbuzz.

After going 1-0 down in the series, England are in a stronger position in the second Test with the lead already being 264 runs and still having six wickets in hand. Anderson believes that anything above 350 will be a good enough score for the bowlers to defend and to level the series.

"Dom Sibley played brilliantly and then Rooty came in and played quite positively. That partnership has stood us in good stead for tomorrow," Anderson stated.

"We want [a lead of] 350-plus minimum. We've seen if you are patient as a batsman you can score runs and stick around for a long period of time. So as bowlers, we're going to have to make sure we are on the money when we come to bowl again."