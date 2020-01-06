Reports | India team manager’s report to highlight groundstaff's incompetency in first T20I vs Sri Lanka

According to a source, the Indian team manager is supposed to send a report to the BCCI supremes, including Sourav Ganguly, regarding the lack of competency of the groundsmen at the Barsapara cricket stadium. This is an immediate effect of the first T20I in Guwahati getting washed out.

The Indian team manager’s report will include what exactly went wrong in the first T20I, that was abandoned after Toss, as far as the Assam Cricket Association’s ground staff at the Barsapara cricket stadium is concerned. Reportedly the water seeped in through the covers onto the pitch making it impossible for the game to be played even after the rain had stopped for over a considerable amount of time. The reason for this happening are the local curators who failed to handle the situation as it should’ve been. This report is set to be prepared and sent to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah and Treasurer Arun Dhumal.

"See, the problem is that they removed the previous curator Mukut Kalita due to internal differences and now the new people in charge couldn't rise to the challenge as they weren't trained enough. How can you not be aware that there are holes in the covers? They just rolled the super sopper on it and the end result was that the water just seeped in and the rest was there for all to see,” a source told TOI.

"You cannot really blame BCCI chief curator Ashish Bhowmick for that. He isn't supposed to be aware if the covers have holes or not. The manager's report that will be sent to the secretary will have that mentioned that there should have been more awareness.”

However, according to Kalita- the ex curator, he only said that it was unfortunate and a product of nervousness of high profile games. "See, I resigned because I was going to be a father. I am currently working as a neutral curator with the BCCI and am in Pune for the Ranji Trophy game. Before this I was in Agartala and Kolkata. I did see what happened yesterday and it is unfortunate. Happens when it is a high-profile situation and you get nervous," he said.

Following the team manager’s reports, there will be two other reports from the BCCI chief curator Bhowmick and match referee David Boon will go to the BCCI.