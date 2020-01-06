Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite group C - J&K, Haryana register big wins

J&K bowlers cleaned up the Jharkhand lower order to win by an innings and 27 runs thanks to Aquib Nabi's five-for while Haryana bowlers collectively took wickets to beat Chattisgarh by 89 runs. Elsewhere, Rana Dutta and Manisankar Murasingh made things nervous for Odisha but the game ends in a draw.

Rana Dutta, Manisankar Murasingh star for Tripura but the game ends in a draw

After declaring at 288-6, with one day left in the game, there was not much to play for either side. However, Tripura put on a show by bowling out Odisha for 121. Rana Dutta was the star as he bagged figures of 5/23 and was ably supported by Manisankar Murasingh who had figures of 3/36. Biplab Samantray (51) was the highest scorer for Odisha but no one else was able to stand up and resist the Tripura attack. Following on, the batsmen showed better composure and at 71-1 with nothing happening for either side, the game was declared as a draw. Manisankar Murasingh received the man of the match award for his all-round performance.

Aquib Nabi's five-for wins the game for J&K

Resuming their batting on 103-4, Jharkhand were under pressure and had to bat out the entire day to save the Test. However, right-arm medium pacer Aquib Nabi was too hot to handle for them as the lower order crumbled and were bowled out for 155. Nabi ended with figures of 5/38 and was ably supported by Mohammed Mdhasir and Abid Mushtaq who picked up two wickets each. J&K won the game emphatically by an innings and 27 runs.

Avnish Dhaliwal's efforts go in vain as Haryana beat Chattisgarh

Needing 263 runs to win, Chattisgarh were in deep trouble at 33-4 when the day began. But Avnish Dhaliwal and Amandeep Khare got together and added 64 runs for the fifth wicket. Just when batting seemed to get easier for the two, Tinu Kundu broke through and provided Amandeep Khare's wicket who was looking good on 38. Dhaliwal kept on playing positive shots and keeping the scoreboard ahead but he was running out of partners at the other end. He fell after making a well-made 69 and the last wicket partnership showed some resistance before Chattisgarh got bowled out for 173, handing Haryana a win by 89 runs.