Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Rain plays spoilsport on final day

Rain was the ultimate winner on the final day as both the remaining games of group B were drawn due to interruption of rain. Himachal Pradesh batted really well due to a captain's knock by Ankit Kalsi while Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh game was set to have a brilliant finale before rain spoiled it.
Ankit Kalsi, Rain save Himachal Pradesh's blushes
Resuming the final day on 176-3, Himachal Pradesh had their backs to their wall and had to bat well to avoid a defeat. Skipper Ankit Kalsi stepped up and scored a brilliant century (115) to keep the hopes of a draw alive. Himachal Pradesh were 285/5 at lunch as rain came pouring down. No further play was possible and hence the game ended in a draw.
Rain plays spoilsport in a thrilling encounter
It is a shame that an enthralling encounter ended in an anti-climax. Tamil Nadu got bowled out in their second innings for 154 and Saurabh Kumar again ended with 5 wickets, taking his total to 10 for the game. Needing 160 to win, Uttar Pradesh seemed to have got a steady start at 42-0. But then, Rinku Singh and Mohammad Saif were removed off consecutive balls by T Natarajan. Just when it was set up to be a thrilling finale, Rain again interrupted the game and there was no further play possible.
