Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Hyderabad, Andhra emerge winners on final day

Mohammad Siraj and Ravi Kiran cleaned up the lower order of Kerala to help Hyderabad chase down the target easily with six wickets in hand while Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari managed to survive initial hiccups as they won by six wickets. Elsewhere, rain played spoilsport in Delhi-Punjab game.

Bengal, Gujarat game ends in a draw

In a game dominated by rain for the first two days, a draw was inevitable and both thee teams played out safely to ensure that was the result. Gujarat could not add many runs to their overnight score as they got bowled out for 194, with Akash Deep picking 6 wickets in the innings. In reply, Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran played a well-made knock of 42, while Ritwik Chowdhury top-scored with 53*. Bengal batted for 65 overs and scored 239 runs before the game announced in a draw.

Ravi Kiran, Mohammad Siraj help Hyderbad win their first game this season

Kerala were chipping away with the runs with players like Salman Nizar (30), Vishnu Vinod (44), Akshay Chandran (30) making decent contributions. But at 200/6, Ravi Kiran and Mohammad Siraj claimed the remaining four wickets quickly to bowl them out for 218, setting a target of 155 to win for Hyderabad. Kerala bowlers needed to take early wickets in order to have a chance of winning the game, but Hyderabad openers Tanmay Agarwal and Akshath Reddy gave a steady start with an opening partnership of 53 runs. The other batsmen chipped in with some runs as Hyderabad won the game comfortably by six wickets.

Rain on the final day saves Punjab's blushes

Delhi will feel extremely hard done by as rain completely ended their hopes of winning the game against Punjab. Punjab were in deep trouble at 44/4 and had a lead of only 18 runs. The Delhi bowlers would have backed themselves to get the batsmen out quickly and then it was the batsmen's responsibility to chase down the target but rain didn't do any help to their cause.

Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat guide Andhra to an important victory

Rajasthan were able to add only 14 runs to their overnight lead of 137 runs. Needing 152 to win, it was imperative for Rajasthan bowlers to take early wickets and have a crack at victory. After CR Gnaneshwar was removed early, Aniket Choudhary struck twice in consecutive balls to remove both Prasanth Kumar and Ricky Bhui. Andhra looked to be in a spot of bother at 50-3 but then stepped in the skipper Hanuma Vihari and strung an important partnership with keeper Srikar Bharat. Both made half-centuries and Vihari remained unbeaten as Andhra won the game by six wickets.