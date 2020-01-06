Pat Brown forced out of South Africa series with back injury

England quick Pat Brown has been ruled out of the South Africa series after suffering a lower-back stress fracture. Brown was set to replace veteran quick Dale Steyn at Melbourne Stars but now has returned home and will be working with the Worcestershire medical team for rehabilitation.

"The 21-year-old Worcestershire quick developed a recurrence of low back symptoms whilst in Australia preparing to play for the Melbourne Stars in the Australian Big Bash. A scan has revealed a partial stress fracture," the ECB stated in a release.

The ECB is yet to name a replacement for Brown, who was a part of both the T20I and OD squad against South Africa. The limited over-games, that will comprise 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, will commence on February 4.