No longer 22 or 23 to get regular chances in Tests, admits Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who had already established his name on the limited-overs format admitted that he was no longer 22 or 23 to get regular chances in the longest format of the game. Further, he revealed about how he had moved on from his confused days with the analyst following a Test game.

Despite making his mark on the ODI side, Rohit Sharma never warranted a place for himself in the Test format for Team India until the South African series where he dominated the proceedings. Not only did the right-hander score runs but also piled on centuries at home at a staggering average of 99.84. Following that the right-hander has made his mark for the team in Tests and stands a chance to be in the squad when they tour New Zealand later this year.

“Earlier, I was thinking too much about success in Tests. I would go overboard as to why is this happening, why am I playing that shot. After each Test innings, I would go to our video analyst, sit, watch and then confuse (clutter) my brain further. That wasn’t actually the right thing that I was doing,” Rohit was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Widely, the series against South Africa was looked as Rohit’s last chance in the Indian Test setup before the youngsters like Prithvi Shaw make a comeback following his ban. However, Rohit never took the series like his last.

“If you talk about opening in the South Africa series, from people’s perspective, it was my last chance but I am a sportsman and I can’t think like that. If I thought it was my last chance then I wouldn’t have scored runs with that mindset,” he added.

Further, with Rohit aged 32, age was quickly catching upon him as he still had not set his foot on the longest-format for the national team. The preparations, though, for the series against South Africa had to be different because of the added pressure that it had on him, as being 32 did not help his chances of being a regular in whites.

“I know that I am no longer 22 or 23 years old that I will keep getting opportunities in Test matches and can take my place for granted. I know that every time I go out there, I have to put a high price tag on my wicket. I am blessed to get an opportunity that many are waiting for. So, why should I regret worry or think about so many things?”