India will face a 'ruthless' Australia on their next visit, warns Tim Paine

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine warned that India will be facing a ruthless side in their tour Down Under later this year. India earned their first series win Down Under on their last visit to Australia but with five consecutive wins at home, Aussies seem to be waiting in their den bloodthirsty.

With the return of Steven Smith and David Warner into the team, Australia seem to have regained their footing in Test cricket after a year and a half of struggle on the road. Having flattened New Zealand by 279 wickets at the SCG, the Aussies not only completed a whitewash but also initiated a streak of five back-to-back wins at home this summer.

As India tours Down Under later this year, the streak would be the target of Virat Kohli and Co. but the Kangaroo skipper Tim Paine is confident of trampling over India, rejuvenated by their impressive run of form lately.

"I came into this summer expecting to win all five tests," Paine told reporters.

"I think now we've got a team together that is really consistent, we've got a number of match-winners with both bat and ball and our lesser players have improved a hell of a lot over the last 12 months.

"We've probably become more ruthless which was something we wanted to be ... We've got great quality throughout our side and it's a very exciting team to be part of."

While India returned with their first-ever Test series win in Australia on their previous visit, Paine warned the subcontinent side that a different and "ruthless” Australia side is waiting for them Down Under. The skipper pointed how their approach to key moments in matches has changed since their loss to India, one that has rewarded them handsomely.

"Every team wants to be ruthless. (But) I think there were probably periods in the test series against India we should have capitalised on, but through wanting it too much, or trying too hard, or putting too much pressure on ourselves, we let it slip. When those big moments come now, we just focus on executing our roles."