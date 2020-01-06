IND vs SL | Special chemical to be sprayed for countering dew effect in Indore

In an attempt to counter the effects of dew, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has been spraying a special chemical on the outfield at the Holkar Stadium for the last three days.

India will face Sri Lanka for the second game of the three-match T20 International series on Tuesday. MPCA chief curator Samander Singh Chauhan on Monday confirmed about the special chemical spray. Apart from the chemical spray, he also mentioned that the outfield has not been watered for the last three days to minimise the dew effect.

With the game commencing at 7 pm, dew could become a factor in deciding the outcome, especially in the second half of the match. After the first T20I in Guwahati being a washout, fans are hoping to watch a full game of cricket. It had started to pour down heavily just 15 minutes before the scheduled start after India skipper Virat Kohli had won the toss and elected to bowl. However, there is no rain prediction for the Indore T20I. The final match of the series will be played in Pune on January 10.